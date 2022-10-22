 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Voter ID is vague, inconvenient

  • 0

The conservative choice is: Vote no on Initiative Measure 432 to change the constitution to “voter shall present valid photographic ID.” The current system uses the same identifying system for absentee votes and in-person voting.

Voting yes would inconvenience farmers, workers and people who use an absentee ballot. Voting yes means many Nebraskans may forgo voting or have to travel long distances to vote or be in longer lines.

Our tax dollars will be needed to change our current voting system with no proven fraud. A big majority of registered voters are Republicans, like me, who will be inconvenienced. It would mean I can’t be a poll worker at my assigned district as I live in a different district.

If there is any problem with the current strict signature identification procedure or address process we use on Election Day, the voter has a provisional ballot. During that process, we use a picture ID to verify the person. If that person has submitted an absentee ballot, the provisional ballot is not counted. On the provisional ballot there is a number only known by the voter, which the voter can use to verify that their vote was counted. If there is any issue with the signature or address the vote is not counted as would happen with an absentee ballot.

People are also reading…

Vote no. There is no reason to make voters spend unnecessary time or money. “In a manner specified by Legislature” is too vague to be supported by anyone.

James R. Frederick, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A better use of money?

Letter: A better use of money?

A famous economist (Milton Friedman) once said that the most inefficient way to spend money is for someone else to spend someone else’s money …

Letter: A senatorial suggestion

Letter: A senatorial suggestion

The person Gov. Pete Ricketts should appoint to the U.S. Senate seat when Ben Sasse leaves for academia is Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Letter: Do homework, then cast vote

Letter: Do homework, then cast vote

If you’re flying an American flag at your house, you can’t be indifferent to what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 and the evidence the Jan. 6 committ…

Letter: Humility is 'secret sauce'

Letter: Humility is 'secret sauce'

Paul Gausman, the new superintendent at LPS, is asking community members for Lincoln’s “secret sauce.” And, after living here for 25 years, I …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News