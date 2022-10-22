Letter: Voter ID is vague, inconvenient

The conservative choice is: Vote no on Initiative Measure 432 to change the constitution to “voter shall present valid photographic ID.” The current system uses the same identifying system for absentee votes and in-person voting.

Voting yes would inconvenience farmers, workers and people who use an absentee ballot. Voting yes means many Nebraskans may forgo voting or have to travel long distances to vote or be in longer lines.

Our tax dollars will be needed to change our current voting system with no proven fraud. A big majority of registered voters are Republicans, like me, who will be inconvenienced. It would mean I can’t be a poll worker at my assigned district as I live in a different district.

If there is any problem with the current strict signature identification procedure or address process we use on Election Day, the voter has a provisional ballot. During that process, we use a picture ID to verify the person. If that person has submitted an absentee ballot, the provisional ballot is not counted. On the provisional ballot there is a number only known by the voter, which the voter can use to verify that their vote was counted. If there is any issue with the signature or address the vote is not counted as would happen with an absentee ballot.

Vote no. There is no reason to make voters spend unnecessary time or money. “In a manner specified by Legislature” is too vague to be supported by anyone.

James R. Frederick, Lincoln