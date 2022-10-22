 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voter ID harms process

This November we are asked to vote to amend the Nebraska Constitution to require that voters present a valid photo ID.

I invite those of you who are inclined to vote “yes” to spend a day working at the polls.

I have been an election worker in Lincoln for over 10 years. The polling places are staffed by mostly retired people who work for 13 hours at minimum wage because we believe in democracy. We strive to make the experience welcoming and pleasant for voters.

How would an ID requirement affect this process?

Currently I, as a clerk, greet voters and ask their name/address. I trust that people are who they say they are. These are my neighbors coming to vote. When their name is not in the “book,” we determine why and help them vote. We trust the professional elections officials to do the work of verifying voter eligibility.

How might this change if voters must show a photo id?

Each voter will be greeted with a request/demand to show an ID. If they don’t have one, am I required to turn them away? Am I supposed to assume identity theft? Would I have to look at an ID and determine if it is valid and whether the picture matches the person in front of me? What if they’ve gotten glasses or changed their hairstyle? These are skills required of TSA officials or bar bouncers, not low-paid poll workers!

This proposal will slow down voting for everyone who votes in person!

This proposal is a step toward a world of doubt and suspicion. I prefer to live in a world where I trust and love my neighbors. Wouldn’t you? Please vote no on Initiative Measure 432.

Lorene Ludy, Lincoln

