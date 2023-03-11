Voter ID? Consider votes it may prevent. Humans have a biologically-driven instinct to win/survive. Anyone, please show fraudulent votes proven in Nebraska. The Heritage Foundation lists two.

The prevention of voting/ID law is a reaction to fear of change and losing. It attempts to prevent what does not happen. We feint in sports, advertising, TV ratings, war, toilet paper, profit, our bodies, etc. Elections, too.

America exists only because we enshrined "the people" with constitutional rights, not power to govern. I suggest attempts to restrict votes are just that, attempts to restrict votes. Meaningful fraudulent votes don’t happen. Advocates knew this when they mislead Nebraskans to vote for Initiative 432. By a large percent. I believe voter verification of some sort is reasonable, too.

It is not reasonable if it knowingly causes more damage than it prevents. History is rampant with people voting to suppress other people. Some are voting to prevent teaching about that history.

Surely we will be preventing more legal votes than the two fraudulent votes that might've been stopped.

I call on our state legislators to write into this law that final passage should be voted on by the people, only to become law if approved by the same majority (75%) that is needed for amending the U.S. Constitution. “The Voter Suppression Act” will restrict legitimate votes for national offices too.

Herbert Leslie Abrams, Lincoln