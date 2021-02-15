Letter: Voter fraud not what you think

Recent allegations of widespread voter fraud are true. However, the fraud being claimed is not the fraud being committed. Voters are the victims of deceit, not the perpetrators.

The most vocal accusations come from those who assert Election Day mischief and vote counting misconduct. Using those criteria, fair-minded arbiters have found no irregularities which would have impacted the outcome of any election.

The fraud complicitly and intentionally ignored is how adroitly strategic artifice is assimilated into day-to-day politics. This chicanery has become habitual, even institutionalized; just another day at the office. One scheme is noteworthy for its longstanding shamelessness.

After each decennial census, state legislatures begin the patently partisan process of procuring permanent political power, a.k.a., gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering has been aptly described as the method by which politicians select the voters. Forsaking individual integrity and justice for all, state legislators plot (both meanings apply here) geographic voting blocs which enhance their party’s electoral success. Likewise, they minimize that likelihood for their opponents. Coupled with the winner-take-all stricture of the Electoral College in most states, this intrigue is tantamount to marked cards in a stacked deck.