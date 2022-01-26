Letter: Voter, election fraud not same

There is a difference between voter fraud and election fraud. These definitions come from political historian Heather Richardson:

"Voter fraud is about an individual breaking the law and is almost always caught. It is not a threat to democracy.

"Election fraud means that people in power have rigged the system so that the will of the voters is overturned. When it happens, it threatens to destroy our nation. "

Why are so many worried about voter fraud and bypassing checks on election fraud? If the election commission in Georgia would have found those 11,000-plus votes, that would have been election fraud. We need election reforms to prevent election fraud.

Mark Bauer, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0