 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voter, election fraud not same
0 Comments

Letter: Voter, election fraud not same

  • 0
Election Day logo
Journal Star file photo

There is a difference between voter fraud and election fraud. These definitions come from political historian Heather Richardson:

"Voter fraud is about an individual breaking the law and is almost always caught. It is not a threat to democracy.

"Election fraud means that people in power have rigged the system so that the will of the voters is overturned. When it happens, it threatens to destroy our nation. "

Why are so many worried about voter fraud and bypassing checks on election fraud? If the election commission in Georgia would have found those 11,000-plus votes, that would have been election fraud. We need election reforms to prevent election fraud.

Mark Bauer, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News