Letter: Vote without adding hoops

Constitutional changes are to be undertaken soberly and after much careful consideration -- meaning, initiated only to correct some egregious injustice or protect our citizens' rights.

The proposal to mandate providing a valid ID before being able to vote meets neither criteria. It would instead abridge our rights. Now, paradoxically, we must vote in November to address a problem that everyone agrees does not exist -- voter fraud.

Even our deep-red state, leaders acknowledge there has been no voter fraud that influenced any of our election outcomes. It's pretty clear to any objective observer it will make it harder for the elderly, minorities and disabled to vote, but mainly the intent is to ensure that anybody who has the audacity to fill in a ballot circle beside a name that doesn't have (R) beside it be excluded from the process.

I think it's disingenuous for Gov. Pete Ricketts to come out and say he's in favor of it after his one-time legislative appointee Julie Slama introduced and led the movement to get it on the ballot, and his out-of-state family provided the funding for the signature drive.

We're sensible people. We can pull aside the curtain and see Ricketts pulling the levers to push this on us. Wouldn't it be refreshing if our state leaders actually had an original idea that protected our rights instead of trying to restrict them? Just let us vote without any hoops to jump through!

Steve Duden, Lincoln