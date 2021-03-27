 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote Washington, Shobe, Beckius
Letter: Vote Washington, Shobe, Beckius

Tom Beckius

Tom Beckius is a Lincoln/Lancaster County planning commissioner, is on the President’s Advisory Committee for the University of Nebraska, is a former trustee of the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln and the Lincoln City Libraries and is former chair of Lincoln’s Young Professionals Group. Beckius co-founded YP Week in 2013. Beckius owns Nebraska Brokerage LLC and works in commercial real estate and land development.

Lincoln is a great place to live, and most of the people I talk to feel that way. We have done a good job of electing leaders who care about our city and its citizens. So it seems to me that re-electing Sändra Washington and Bennie Shobe to the City Council is kind of a no-brainer.

Both have proven to be strong, ethical leaders during this challenging time, so let's keep them! Tom Beckius will be new to the council but not to public service. Tom is the current vice chair of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Commission.

There are three at-large seats available on the City Council, and these are the three I am voting for. I hope you will too.

Carita Baker, Lincoln

