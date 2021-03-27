Letter: Vote Washington, Shobe, Beckius

Lincoln is a great place to live, and most of the people I talk to feel that way. We have done a good job of electing leaders who care about our city and its citizens. So it seems to me that re-electing Sändra Washington and Bennie Shobe to the City Council is kind of a no-brainer.

Both have proven to be strong, ethical leaders during this challenging time, so let's keep them! Tom Beckius will be new to the council but not to public service. Tom is the current vice chair of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Commission.

There are three at-large seats available on the City Council, and these are the three I am voting for. I hope you will too.

Carita Baker, Lincoln

