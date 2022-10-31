Letter: Vote Vest for his leadership

I wrote four years ago in support of Rick Vest for Lancaster County commissioner based on his personal skills and potential. Now I write in support based on his experience, vision, leadership and excellent performance as a commissioner these past four years.

Rick has proven to be a good listener to all sides of an issue, with a thoughtful approach to considering multiple perspectives and making decisions on what is best for our community.

His vision for the future is to use tax dollars wisely, find real solutions to problems facing our community and working together to create a brighter future for Lancaster County.

During his first term, Rick Vest has been consistently fair, impartial and nonpartisan in his decision making, certainly a breath of fresh air for an elected official. Vote Vest.

Gale Breed, Lincoln