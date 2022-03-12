Letter: Vote to keep all welcomed

Dear wonderful residents of Lincoln, all the five elected council members present during their regularly scheduled meeting passed a resolution to recognize that the members of the LGBTQ community are just like the rest of us, nothing more, nothing less. Even the very conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court have acknowledged that fact.

Similar legislation in other communities such as Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and Tucson has shown no evidence of men entering bathrooms under the guise of being a woman or a transgender individual to commit sexual assault.

Now that many members of that community have felt safe to acknowledge their identity, most of us have learned that they are our relatives and friends, just like us.

If you have not read the resolution, I urge you to do so to make up your mind about the expected vote on the petition against the council resolution in the upcoming election. I feel that this petition is based on a misunderstanding of the resolution passed by the nice folks we have elected to provide services required for the safety and welfare of all the residents of our city.

Sitaram Jaswal, Lincoln

