Letter: Vote to end one-party rule

Joe Biden/Chuck Schumer/Nancy Pelosi one-party rule has already produced an open-border-created, illegal migrant crisis, an illegal-migrant-enabled fentanyl crisis, a soft-on-crime-emboldened crime crisis, a war-on-fossil-fuels-triggered energy crisis, a binge-spending-driven inflation crisis, labor supply crisis and debt crisis, a politicization-of-the-pandemic-created anti-vax crisis, mask mandate crisis and remote learning crisis, a social engineering-inspired education crisis and an Afghanistan pullout-sparked international credibility crisis.

The 2022 mid-term election gives us an opportunity to end the Biden/Schumer/Pelosi one-party rule to at least slow the bleeding if not reverse the damage and to maybe even loosen the far-left hold on Biden and the Democratic Party.