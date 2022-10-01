 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote to end one-party rule

  • 0

Joe Biden/Chuck Schumer/Nancy Pelosi one-party rule has already produced an open-border-created, illegal migrant crisis, an illegal-migrant-enabled fentanyl crisis, a soft-on-crime-emboldened crime crisis, a war-on-fossil-fuels-triggered energy crisis, a binge-spending-driven inflation crisis, labor supply crisis and debt crisis, a politicization-of-the-pandemic-created anti-vax crisis, mask mandate crisis and remote learning crisis, a social engineering-inspired education crisis and an Afghanistan pullout-sparked international credibility crisis.

The 2022 mid-term election gives us an opportunity to end the Biden/Schumer/Pelosi one-party rule to at least slow the bleeding if not reverse the damage and to maybe even loosen the far-left hold on Biden and the Democratic Party. 

Ken Frost, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Bring your binoculars

Letter: Bring your binoculars

I wandered out to Lincoln Northwest High School to check out the new stadium. Never in my life have I seen a facility with such a deep setback…

Letter: Drop the mop; stop the flow

Letter: Drop the mop; stop the flow

I concur with the sentiments presented in the Journal Star article from Sept 11, “As overdoses plateau in Lincoln, will officials look to harm…

Letter: Let justice be served

Letter: Let justice be served

I am disappointed, but not surprised, at the heartless decision to deny Earnest Jackson's request for a sentence commutation. (Pardons Board d…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News