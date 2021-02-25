Letter: Vote out Trump apologists

Thank goodness for senators like Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney and representatives like Liz Cheney, who seem to understand the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Trump incited riotous behavior for months and denied the legal election of Joe Biden.

The Senate voted after presentation by his lawyer that Trump was not guilty of inciting insurrection on Jan. 6. The lawyer and a number of senators said Trump was exercising his freedom of speech.

What does the First Amendment say? “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

What part of Jan. 6 was peaceable? What part of "fight like hell" sounds peaceable? Sen. Deb Fisher and our three congressmen should resign if they cannot condemn Trump's actions.

He is a huckster. He also told the crowd he would go with them. What would he have done? Did you see the new video showing hoodlums in the Capitol hunting for Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi? Building a gallows?