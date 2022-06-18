Letter: Vote out threats to democracy

Lately, Republican politicians, bereft of any constructive policy ideas to improve Americans’ lives and livelihoods, have begun voicing nonsense shibboleths, such as “Woke” and “Replacement Theory,” as means of agitating, dividing and misinforming the public. For the cynical, this approach to governing may be appealing, but in the end, it just reduces governing to a game.

As a democratic republic, our nation is in trouble — partly because, unlike Ukrainians who’ve repeatedly demonstrated willingness to defend democracy with their lives, we’ve lost the collective will even to promote it — but mostly because, in our general accepting of the banality of evil demonstrated by a Putin or a home-grown Big Lie demagogue, we’ve allowed ourselves to slip into the Orwellian nightmare of thinking that which up is down and white is black.

Despite the latest Republican Party nonsense catchwords and phrases, all Americans of goodwill need to renew their dedication to protecting our democratic republic from those whose actions have demonstrated to date a willfulness to replace democracy with violent autocracy, “comb-over fascism.”

What this means is all who really want to strengthen our democracy need to vote out of office any mendacious Republican candidate, from the president down to the local dog catcher, who’s promoted and/or continues to promote the Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election, or who remained silent when the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, those intent upon subverting democracy by force, rioted at the Capitol.

The time has come for the “Great Republican Replacement Theory” to be put into action -- vote!

Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln

