Letter, 3/15: Vote for values, not for candidate
View Comments

Letter, 3/15: Vote for values, not for candidate

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

President Donald Trump, with members of the President's Coronavirus Task Force, holds a paper about countries best and least prepared to deal with a pandemic, during a news conference Wednesday at the White House.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

After the smoke clears, there are two left (no pun) standing: One, an old self-admitted socialist and two, an old self-admitted "impeachment ready to happen" along with having very questionable mental faculties. No names needed. A Democrat quandary. Bernie can’t beat Trump, so noses are held when voting for Joe, a candidate who can’t recognize his wife from his sister.

Given these two terrible choices and the choices of lower taxes, fewer regulations, booming economy, religious and gun freedom, strong military and police, hand up and not out, border security, obeying the law, no sanctuary cities -- all “Nebraska values” -- how can Nebraska Democrats vote against these values, which also happen to be President Trump’s values?

Yes, I am strongly suggesting that Nebraska Democrats forget about R and D labels, forget your Trump hatred and again hold your nose and vote for “Nebraska Trump values.”

Trump may be many things, but, without a doubt, he loves America and its citizens.

David Stempson, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News