Letter, 3/15: Vote for values, not for candidate

After the smoke clears, there are two left (no pun) standing: One, an old self-admitted socialist and two, an old self-admitted "impeachment ready to happen" along with having very questionable mental faculties. No names needed. A Democrat quandary. Bernie can’t beat Trump, so noses are held when voting for Joe, a candidate who can’t recognize his wife from his sister.

Given these two terrible choices and the choices of lower taxes, fewer regulations, booming economy, religious and gun freedom, strong military and police, hand up and not out, border security, obeying the law, no sanctuary cities -- all “Nebraska values” -- how can Nebraska Democrats vote against these values, which also happen to be President Trump’s values?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yes, I am strongly suggesting that Nebraska Democrats forget about R and D labels, forget your Trump hatred and again hold your nose and vote for “Nebraska Trump values.”

Trump may be many things, but, without a doubt, he loves America and its citizens.

David Stempson, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0