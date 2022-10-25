Letter: Vote for teaching the truth

Several candidates in this year’s election oppose “Critical Race Theory,” by which they seem to mean allowing school and college learners to study fact-based examinations of documented racially discriminatory provisions in U.S. history, law and social practice.

Starting with the Nuremberg trials of Nazi leaders after World War II and continuing through Truth and Reconciliation investigations of more modern events such as the Rwandan genocide, people around the world have recognized that deeply divided societies can only continue to live together if they examine their history, heroic and tragic, together. America and even Nebraska are deeply divided now. We need to know our history — all of our history, not just the feel-good parts.

How can a lawyer set up a trust account for a Native child if she does not understand intergenerational trauma in contemporary Native communities? How can a teacher interest a Black child in history if he knows nothing of lynching and Jim Crow and current incarceration rates? How can a Realtor serve families of color if she does not understand the practice of red-lining? How can a gun dealer help Black clients find appropriate weapons if he has no concept of lateral violence in our communities? Don’t we want our professionals and business people to have the information they need to keep and serve their clients? That lets us heal.

On Nov. 8, please support candidates like Carol Blood, Patty Pansing Brooks, Helen Raikes, Matt Williams and others who support fact-based instruction rather than unreflective and self-congratulatory, cleaned-up stories.

Fran Kaye, Lincoln