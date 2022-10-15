 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for students; vote for change

  • 0

We are at a tipping point in many schools, facing a lack of teachers as well as a lack of healthcare professionals. Retirements alone will cause a void.

If we want every student to have an equal opportunity, starting a public school teacher incentive would help us avoid a crisis shortage, instead of the old Republican playbook of “beat up the public schools and teachers,” who are helping over 300,000 students in our state every day, many living in poverty.

We have one of the best public school systems in the nation, which is due in large part to a dedicated staff of teachers, paras, support staff and us, the taxpayers. Communities that have struggling public schools will struggle in other areas as well. It is a challenge we must meet with action and leadership.

Instead, the leading candidate for governor runs from debates, and our Republican attorney general grandstands again, this time by siding with banks instead of our college students.

People are also reading…

Who do you think has more assets or needs, banks or kids? Do we really need to make money off our children? And how can we prepare students for the future with fewer teachers, who are saddled with debt?

If the kids are your priority, it’s definitely time to show up. Republicans have self-serving talking points, and Nebraska deserves leadership with vision. Vote for vision, vote for change, vote for Carol Blood.

Steven D. Burbach, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

I look forward to Herschel Walker, at some point, returning the endorsement favor that Sen. Deb Fischer gave him. He can even use most of her …

Letter: Morality police of our own

Letter: Morality police of our own

Iranians are protesting the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was arrested and killed by the Morality Police for violating Islamic dr…

Letter: Why make voting harder?

Letter: Why make voting harder?

I recently got my ballot to vote as an absentee voter. I am shocked and appalled at the efforts being made to limit the number of citizens all…

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Ever since John Winthrop’s 1630 coining of the phrase “a city upon a hill” to describe the Puritan errand into the American wilderness, retrog…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News