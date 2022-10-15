Letter: Vote for students; vote for change

We are at a tipping point in many schools, facing a lack of teachers as well as a lack of healthcare professionals. Retirements alone will cause a void.

If we want every student to have an equal opportunity, starting a public school teacher incentive would help us avoid a crisis shortage, instead of the old Republican playbook of “beat up the public schools and teachers,” who are helping over 300,000 students in our state every day, many living in poverty.

We have one of the best public school systems in the nation, which is due in large part to a dedicated staff of teachers, paras, support staff and us, the taxpayers. Communities that have struggling public schools will struggle in other areas as well. It is a challenge we must meet with action and leadership.

Instead, the leading candidate for governor runs from debates, and our Republican attorney general grandstands again, this time by siding with banks instead of our college students.

Who do you think has more assets or needs, banks or kids? Do we really need to make money off our children? And how can we prepare students for the future with fewer teachers, who are saddled with debt?

If the kids are your priority, it’s definitely time to show up. Republicans have self-serving talking points, and Nebraska deserves leadership with vision. Vote for vision, vote for change, vote for Carol Blood.

Steven D. Burbach, Lincoln