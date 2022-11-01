Letter: Vote for Raikes, kids' futures

Is anyone else tired of political rhetoric that is based on mistruths, half truths of just outright lies? Well, I certainly am. I write in support of Helen Raikes for State Board of Education, representing District 5. Here are some real facts about Helen and her excellent qualifications for the board of education:

Helen is certainly the most qualified to serve on this board, having a renowned and extensive career in education.

Helen is an expert in early childhood education and is highly regarded by educators who have had the pleasure of working with her.

Helen is the best candidate for our schools. She is dedicated and capable of helping to preserve Nebraska’s legacy of quality education (ranked No. 9 nationwide!)

Helen supports local school boards and limiting unnecessary state requirements.

Helen understands first-hand what teachers need to succeed in educating our children and has practical ideas to help train future teachers and retain our current teacher work force.

Helen believes parents should be welcome partners at the table when it concerns their children’s education, parents being the most fundamental persons in their children’s development.

Helen knows that quality schools are key to thriving communities, particularly our rural communities, and she is prepared to fight for them.

These are the facts about Helen Raikes.

A vote for Helen on Nov. 8 is a vote to preserve Nebraska’s education excellence.

Carole Curry, Lincoln