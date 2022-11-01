 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Raikes, kids' futures

  • 0

Is anyone else tired of political rhetoric that is based on mistruths, half truths of just outright lies? Well, I certainly am. I write in support of Helen Raikes for State Board of Education, representing District 5. Here are some real facts about Helen and her excellent qualifications for the board of education:

Helen is certainly the most qualified to serve on this board, having a renowned and extensive career in education.

Helen is an expert in early childhood education and is highly regarded by educators who have had the pleasure of working with her.

Helen is the best candidate for our schools. She is dedicated and capable of helping to preserve Nebraska’s legacy of quality education (ranked No. 9 nationwide!)

Helen supports local school boards and limiting unnecessary state requirements.

People are also reading…

Helen understands first-hand what teachers need to succeed in educating our children and has practical ideas to help train future teachers and retain our current teacher work force.

Helen believes parents should be welcome partners at the table when it concerns their children’s education, parents being the most fundamental persons in their children’s development.

Helen knows that quality schools are key to thriving communities, particularly our rural communities, and she is prepared to fight for them.

These are the facts about Helen Raikes.

A vote for Helen on Nov. 8 is a vote to preserve Nebraska’s education excellence.

Carole Curry, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

My wife and I took in the sights and sounds of the Good Life Halfsy — a half-marathon in Lincoln on Oct. 23 when 5,500 runners took to the str…

Letter: Speak up for democracy

Letter: Speak up for democracy

I’m a registered nonpartisan voter in Nebraska. I vote for candidates whom I believe will best represent my values and beliefs. I won’t be vot…

Letter: Single issue driving vote

Letter: Single issue driving vote

My vote in 2022 is based on one thing, abortion rights. I cannot conceive of voting for a candidate or a party that is willing to turn back ti…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News