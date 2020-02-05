Letter, 2/6: Vote for LPS and for our future

Our city is growing. Our high schools are overflowing. We lack adequate, affordable early childhood education. There are some significant infrastructure issues that must be addressed to ensure Lincoln kids have safe, healthy spaces to learn. Lincoln, we must make a choice with this school bond issue.
Will you make the choice to vote for school improvements to address the 15% enrollment increase over the last 10 years? Will you make the choice to not only provide public education to our 42,000 students, but an excellent education? Will you vote for these imperative updates, that will not raise the current tax rate, but will address the district’s most critical needs?
I’m a fourth-generation LPS graduate who benefited from our excellent public schools, both when I was a high-performing student and after needing Special Education services. Now, I have a college degree and use it to impact current high school students as well as children with disabilities both in my personal and professional life.
Even as a resident who does not have children, I am still choosing to invest in public schools and the children in our community because I care about our future. They will be the nurses and doctors who will take care of us as we age, they are the future politicians that will make policies and govern our city and country and they will be the leaders that received excellent education to keep moving our city forward. Vote for the future.
Lily Sughroue, Lincoln