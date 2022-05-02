Letter: Vote for decent people

Am I the only one who wonders why three Republican candidates for governor are spending millions on ads for a job that pays only $105,000 a year? What do they really expect to get from it?

Another question: Whatever happened to Reagan's 11th commandment -- "Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican?" Then there is the ninth commandment: "Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor." I guess the candidates' churches don't teach that one anymore. Or they never learned it in Sunday school like the other kids.

I think I will vote for decent, positive, honest people, who can tell me what plans they have in office. I have my standards. Hopefully, the Republican Party can relearn theirs.

David McCreary, Lincoln

