Letter: Vote for common sense

Historically, the principles of the Republican Party included personal freedoms, smaller government, lower taxes and family. I don’t think my parents would recognize their Republican Party today.

It seems to be more of a gang or cult, resorting to violence and threats when election results don’t go their way. Their quest for power is at all costs. It is selective hypocrisy for them to deny that Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020, yet accept the results of others who won on that same ballot.

The GOP has evolved into something quite extreme, scheming to reduce or eliminate many of our freedoms that we have enjoyed for decades, coercing society backwards rather than forward.

Some in the party want to restrict access to voting, control what books we read, outlaw contraception, decide who you can marry, and take away women’s choice on healthcare decisions. This hardly sounds like a party that advocates limited government in our lives.

Additionally, Michigan GOP House candidate John Gibbs once declared that he supported abolishing the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has suggested banning contraception. Despite no evidence, Thomas’ wife, Ginni, still promotes the lie of voter fraud. Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene believes the western wild fires were started by “Jewish space lasers.” Really? Not only are these extreme beliefs politically divisive, they are polluting our democracy.

In this current political climate, voting for Republican candidates, who support these backward ideas, can only lead to increased erosion of everyone’s rights and freedoms. I will choose to vote for others, who support truth and common sense.

Brad Carper, Lincoln