Letter: Vote for change; vote for Blood

Fellow Nebraskans, it has been 25-plus years. Twenty-five-plus years of wealthy, white men of privilege running state government. Every single election cycle, they've promised you tax relief. Every single legislative session, they've instead given tax relief to their wealthy compatriots and donors.

Every single election cycle they try to scare you into voting for them. Perhaps the most ridiculous of those scare tactics were all the fear-mongering ads about illegal immigration in the last Republican primary. They know that immigration is strictly a federal issue over which the state governments have no control. But, they also know fear is their friend. If they make you afraid, you'll vote for them. Aren't you tired of their empty promises, fear-mongering and hyperbole?

Then vote for Carol Blood for governor. It's laughable that anyone calls Carol a liberal. She's only liberal in the sense that she's open-minded. Otherwise, she's one of the most practical, common-sense legislators we've had in a long time. She's not full of empty promises. She doesn't traffic fear but promotes courage. She has a good plan to deal with property taxes. She's not going to serve just her friends. She will serve you.

I love Nebraska. But, I'm tired of a bunch of privileged people who can't relate to what most Nebraskans go through every day running the show. I'm voting for Carol!

Chuck Bentjen, Beatrice