Letter, 1/29: Vote for bond issue and progress

In 2001, I was moved from being the principal of Southeast High School to become the principal of Lincoln North Star. At that time, there were a limited number of rooftops north of Superior Street.

Now retired, as I drive to Lincoln North Star today as an English Language Learner mentor, I marvel at the growth of the community, not only north of Superior, but north of the interstate as well.

Lincoln had not looked backward when we overwhelmingly voted in favor of a bond issue for the two new high schools, Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southwest. Lincoln did not look backward as it developed Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Haymarket area. Lincoln's growth rate has consistently grown 1% each year for decades, a tribute to the bright, energetic and forward-thinking people who embrace the future.

I urge Lincolnites to continue moving our great community and public schools forward by voting for the upcoming school improvement bond issue.

Nancy L. Becker, Lincoln

