Letter: Vote Democrat for better lives

What are the issues driving your vote?

Inflation? It is a world crisis caused by the war, the pandemic and supply shortages. Neither party can do anything about it, but Democrats look to provide a safety net for the most vulnerable.

Migration? It is happening in Europe and the U.S. The problem is caused by climate change, authoritarian governments, poverty, crime, gangs. We need immigrants to populate our rural towns and fill the many jobs openings. These people just want better lives. Patty Pansing Brooks will work to solve these world issues.

Nothing really matters unless LGBTQ and pregnant women can have access to healthcare decisions right for them. Why would any woman choose abortion after 20 weeks? Usually the fetus has severe health issues and will likely never live. How about a serious life threatening health diagnosis like cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure. Seven hundred women die every year from giving birth.

Politicians have no business interfering with anyone's health decisions much less criminalizing doctors for caring for patients.

Kansas voters surprised the nation in August. They voted to protect abortion services. Nebraskans must join them! Vote for Carol Blood, Patty Pansing Brooks and Democrats up and down the ballot who acknowledge there are no easy answers.

Barbara Griffith, Hickman

