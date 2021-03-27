 Skip to main content
Letter: Volleyball team a joy to watch
Letter: Volleyball team a joy to watch

I just want to put my vote in for the best athletes at Nebraska. This is, of course, the volleyball team.

You can talk all you want about football and basketball, but just look at and appreciate the great ability of our wonderful women that play and take our volleyball team to new heights.

Not only do they do what they do, but they do it with a wondrous joy, and we love what they do. And they do what they do at a level of perfection not understood by many. They are supreme athletes and continue to amaze how wondrous they are.

Mike Stahly, Lincoln

