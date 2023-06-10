There were displays of passion and commitment to support their position on each bill. Each senator should represent the views and opinions of their constituents. Opinions on topics vary throughout the state and there will be differences.

When it comes to a final vote, not everyone will be happy. There are approximately 1.2 million registered voters in the state of Nebraska, and their opinions and voices are as loud as those that attend the sessions in person. Ultimately, there are winners and losers, but all represented constituents do have a voice and it has been heard.