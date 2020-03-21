Letter, 3/22: Virus shows we can make changes

It is amazing how fast the world has reacted to the coronavirus pandemic and is voluntarily making huge changes in our lifestyle and accepting the consequences.

How can we persuade our political leaders and the rest of our population that the climate change crisis has an even more disastrous consequences in the long run?

With a health situation which is unchecked, perhaps a few million people could die. If we don't take care of our planet, it is possible that none of our grandchildren will survive. It is clear that we can make the changes when motivated. Let's do it!

Marge Schlitt, Lincoln

