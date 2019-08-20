It is a tragic, telling coincidence that, on the weekend of the two recent mass killings, the top box office hit was an ultra-violent movie where the story line is two sophomoric “heroes” competing for the most creative ways to rack up body count. It follows on the heels of the John Wick series, where all victims get a bullet to the brain with requisite blood splatter.
Terrible exclamation points to four decades of ever increasing violence in movies, on television and on video games.
We are reaping the whirlwind of the first generation raised with violence everywhere they turn in their preferred media. The ability to solve problems, right wrongs and mete out justice is as easy as pulling a trigger.
If you haven’t watched one of the special ops-type video games, or seen young males engage in them, you should. It’s frightening.
These games are virtual reality training programs on killing. No wonder some tipping point for a maladjusted male can make virtual reality very real.
The movie, media and video industry claims of no research showing a direct link for violent content to violent behavior is baloney. Volumes of studies show the power of film and video to affect thinking, alter perspectives and incite behavior going all the way back to Nazi experiments with mind control using subliminal messaging in film.
As a gun owner, I believe there are many others like me who will agree to reasonable due diligence to support responsible gun ownership and limit access to those who are clearly unfit -- if Americans can muster enough consensus to support a restrained, responsible media presentation and portrayal of violence with limited access to minors.
Glenn Friendt, Lincoln