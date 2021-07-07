 Skip to main content
Letter: Vets deserve a quiet Fourth
Letter: Vets deserve a quiet Fourth

Uncle Sam Jam, 07.03

The A-Lami and Mashfi families watch the Uncle Sam Jam fireworks show on Saturday at Oak Lake Park.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

While I would never want to presume the preference of veterans, I feel like the patriotic thing to do on the Fourth of July next time would be to consider the idea that wartime flashbacks due to PTSD typically occur in conjunction with loud simulations of warfare.

It’s bad enough that their flashbacks can occur without the sounds of fireworks going off.

Imagine if we showed respect to veterans by observing a day of silence on the Fourth of July instead of lighting off fireworks.

This policy seems to work on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, so I have confidence that it can be done if the will is there.

I have a feeling that many veterans would welcome the change.

Most of our pets would prefer it too.

Jason Lefler, Lincoln

