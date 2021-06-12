Letter: Veto overrides were right call

Kudos to Nebraska’s Legislature for overriding three of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ vetoes of legislative bills! Two bills provide lower income families food assistance (LB108) and heating assistance (LB306), and LB147 brings the troubled Omaha Public Schools pension system under the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems management, without state liability.

The governor is disingenuous to suggest the federally funded food relief bill would encourage people to reduce their incomes or increase expenses to qualify for aid. He cites the need to remove incentives to slow reemployment, ignoring the requirement that only those already working are eligible for benefits.

The governor called state management of the OPS retirement plan a “slippery slope” leading to the state bailing out the retirement plan in the future. This is the same kind of logic used by opponents of gun safety, who describe universal background checks as a slippery slope toward confiscating guns from citizens. Neither of these red herrings (misdirection fallacies) is worthy of the arguments they purport to make.

Particular gratitude should be offered to Republican senators, for defying a Republican governor who has a record of using his family fortune to oppose reelection campaigns of Republicans who had the temerity to override his vetoes in prior legislative sessions.

Earl Scudder, Lincoln

