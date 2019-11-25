Letter, 11/26: Veterans make big sacrifice

My fiance is a veteran as well. Although I agree that first responders deserve a day of recognition, one thing that comes to mind is whether that recognition should be equivalent to a veteran who is deployed several months at a time to foreign countries to fight for our country's freedom?

Not to take anything from our firefighters and police officers; however, they don't sign multiyear contracts to get stationed wherever the military deems fit. They get to choose when enough is enough. They have the option to resign whenever they see fit. They also get to go home to their families after their shift or shifts, where active duty veterans do not get that luxury.