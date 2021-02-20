 Skip to main content
Letter: Veteran asks: I fought for this?
Letter: Veteran asks: I fought for this?

Photo1

President Donald Trump waves Jan. 20 as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House.

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

There is no doubt that an angry, violent mob breached our Capitol, wreaking as much damage and injury as they could manage, including killing a defending policeman and threatening more. There is no doubt that they brandished Trump flags and bellowed Trump support.

There is no doubt that Donald Trump urged this mob toward the Capitol with fervor. There is no doubt that Republicans and GOP leaders generally find this shameful, nationally humiliating degradation acceptable. There is no doubt that American democracy has been defeated and is finished if this political climate prevails and politicians remain in office who think this can pass without accountability.

I served 32 years and two wars in the U.S. Army for this?

Good for Sen. Ben Sasse, although I'm sure he sees waking up a year ago could have averted a lot of today's misery.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln

