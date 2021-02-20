Letter: Veteran asks: I fought for this?

There is no doubt that an angry, violent mob breached our Capitol, wreaking as much damage and injury as they could manage, including killing a defending policeman and threatening more. There is no doubt that they brandished Trump flags and bellowed Trump support.

There is no doubt that Donald Trump urged this mob toward the Capitol with fervor. There is no doubt that Republicans and GOP leaders generally find this shameful, nationally humiliating degradation acceptable. There is no doubt that American democracy has been defeated and is finished if this political climate prevails and politicians remain in office who think this can pass without accountability.

I served 32 years and two wars in the U.S. Army for this?

Good for Sen. Ben Sasse, although I'm sure he sees waking up a year ago could have averted a lot of today's misery.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0