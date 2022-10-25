 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vest has proven record

  • 0

I have known Rick Vest for several years. I first met him at church, and we immediately became friends. He is a compassionate and caring person who stands for what is right. I admire his honesty, transparency and approachability.

Rick works beyond partisan politics. He works for what is in the best interest of his constituents. Rick is focused on growth and development of Lancaster County in a fiscally responsible manner. He is also concerned about providing sufficient and appropriate mental health care and services to those in need.

As a county commissioner, Rick has consistently sought out the input of county residents. He has frequently asked for my thoughts as a home builder related to affordable housing and what county government can do to promote affordability and responsible growth.

Please give your thoughtful consideration to voting for Rick Vest for Lancaster County commissioner. He has a proven record and is the right person to continue to guide county government down a path that best benefits the residents of our county in a manner that efficiently utilizes county resources.

People are also reading…

Denny Van Horn, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Report requires more action

Letter: Report requires more action

I’m highly disturbed by the report on the Lincoln Police Department that says that 47% of women who responded to the survey experienced discri…

Letter: Do homework, then cast vote

Letter: Do homework, then cast vote

If you’re flying an American flag at your house, you can’t be indifferent to what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 and the evidence the Jan. 6 committ…

Letter: Hall is change we need

Letter: Hall is change we need

As a resident of Lincoln since 1997, I support Cameron Hall for Lancaster County commissioner. There has been a lot of change in Lincoln since…

Letter: GOP is really two parties

Letter: GOP is really two parties

I regret that Sen. John McCollister will be term-limited out of the Legislature. He has benefited our state, and he has honored the Republican…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News