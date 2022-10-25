Letter: Vest has proven record

I have known Rick Vest for several years. I first met him at church, and we immediately became friends. He is a compassionate and caring person who stands for what is right. I admire his honesty, transparency and approachability.

Rick works beyond partisan politics. He works for what is in the best interest of his constituents. Rick is focused on growth and development of Lancaster County in a fiscally responsible manner. He is also concerned about providing sufficient and appropriate mental health care and services to those in need.

As a county commissioner, Rick has consistently sought out the input of county residents. He has frequently asked for my thoughts as a home builder related to affordable housing and what county government can do to promote affordability and responsible growth.

Please give your thoughtful consideration to voting for Rick Vest for Lancaster County commissioner. He has a proven record and is the right person to continue to guide county government down a path that best benefits the residents of our county in a manner that efficiently utilizes county resources.

Denny Van Horn, Lincoln