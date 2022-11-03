 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vest always ready to listen

Rick Vest is an incumbent candidate for District 5 of the Lancaster County Board. I met Rick through pickleball and have come to view him as a friend, a loving husband, father and grandfather, and an engaged citizen of Lincoln and Lancaster County. I have enjoyed our conversations about many things but high on the list is his view of public service.

Rick is a servant/leader. His mediation skills have been apparent in his time on the Lancaster County Board. Rick acknowledges that there are always two sides (or more) around any issue. When I asked him how he approaches a particularly contentious issue, he talked about really listening to and hearing people’s hopes and needs about a project.

I hope you consider Rick’s candidacy for the Lancaster County Board and give him your vote.

He has areas he hopes to address like the need to reduce jail overcrowding due to mental health issues and working to expand broadband, water services and infrastructure in rural areas outside of Lincoln, but he will also be ready to hear your ideas and hopes for Lancaster County. Please support Rick with your consideration of his candidacy and your vote.

Charles and Susan Safarik, Lincoln

