Letter: Vest a proven public servant

I am submitting this letter today to express my support publicly for the election of Rick Vest, incumbent for county commissioner for District 5.

Rick and I met while working at BNSF railroad Havelock shop. Ultimately we became partners repairing railroad cars. Upon completion of our careers, Rick felt the call to serve our community as county commissioner.

I have always known Rick to be an encourager and hard worker. Anxious to complete whatever task he’s presented with, Rick also has a unique skill of conflict resolution. He sharpened that skill through training and working as a mediator for the state of Nebraska, which is certainly useful while working with others and local government and the public at large.

I ask you to consider a vote for Rick Vest a proven public servant.

Gary E. Nelson, Lincoln

