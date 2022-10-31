 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vest a leader and hard worker

I first met Rick Vest, candidate for Lancaster County Commission District 5, when I started work for Burlington Railroad at the Havelock Shops in the mid 1970s. Rick has always been a dedicated worker, one that everyone could count on to get the job done.

As a carmen, it was his responsibility to fix and repair railroad cars to specification. This position was one that required good teamwork and efficiency in order to complete the task at hand on time and safely.

He is a great leader who is compassionate and caring, whether for his teammates or those whose lives he is trying to improve. His leadership and teamwork led him to a position as a claim agent for Burlington. The responsibilities in this position afforded him additional experience and critical skills needed for County Commissioner.

As a commissioner for Lancaster County, he has proven his ability to make good decisions. I admire Rick both professionally and personally. If re-elected, he will continue to be a solid decision-maker and leader for the people of Lancaster County.

Jim Park, Lincoln

