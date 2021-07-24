Letter: Value expertise; get the vaccine

Those of us who served in the military understood that multiple vaccines were an essential part of our service. They were all about protecting each other and serving our country.

COVID shots should be viewed similarly. Anti-vaccine misinformation against COVID protection works against the best interests of our society, hurts our economy and weakens our national security. Getting a COVID shot is simply part of civic responsibility to our fellow members of society.

We need to acknowledge that the COVID vaccine saves lives, ours, our family members and others. It is simply patriotic! Our parents and grandparents knew the value of vaccine. I know people who had polio and spent time in an iron lung before that vaccine was available.

Where does the anti-science/anti-medicine mindset come from? It seems to be a concocted “anti-deep state” political campaign used by some on the far right. It is a conscious disinformation strategy aimed at demeaning expertise, whether in science, medicine, journalism, engineering, economics and trade policy, politics, foreign policy and many other disciplines stemming from higher education.