Our property assessment went up 46.95% for 2023, a $125,500 increase. The average increase in Lincoln was 23%. Several years ago, we had an increase of over 25%. That year we protested and got a small reduction.

As the vast majority, our protest rendered no tax reduction this year. I imagine, like most Lincoln residents, we aren't looking to sell our house. We just want to live comfortably, make improvements and not move. We don't mind paying reasonable taxes to support the quality of life in Lincoln, but we shouldn't be punished for real estate anomalies in the housing market like the increases created by COVID and the housing shortage.

This year our protest presented strong evidence for a reduction — a house like ours had a 12% increase; the county's comparable house, that had obviously been flipped, had a 37% increase.

We need regulations that restrict property assessments from increasing more than 15% a year to protect homeowners from unexpected financial burdens. I would hope that our state or county official could legislate restrictions on the percentage of property value's yearly increase. Property taxes have been a disadvantage for Nebraska, but housing prices have been a plus for the state. If those two collide with huge assessment increases, we all lose.

Property tax reduction is a vote getter, but the real issue is property assessment. We need the tax reduction rhetoric replaced with meaningful rules and regulation on property assessments. I'm at an age where my income is going down, but next year we'll pay $2,360 more in taxes. Not an aspect that entices others to Lincoln. Especially as our congressional leaders are touting all the federal money they are funneling to our state.

Dale Minter, Lincoln