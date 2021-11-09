 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccines offer best prevention
Letter: Vaccines offer best prevention

Virus Outbreak Pfizer Kids

This October photo shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium.

 Pfizer via AP

Michael Stueck doubts that the COVID-19 vaccines prevent everyone from getting the disease ("Vaccine might not be right term," Nov. 2). That's what CDC, FDA, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have told us.

The vaccines are only about 95% effective. No surprise there. Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97% effective against measles and only 88% effective against mumps. They work because they offer considerable protection and most kids get vaccinated, thus lowering the number of carriers.

Similarly, the smallpox vaccine was only 95% effective in preventing infections, yet smallpox has been eradicated globally. How? Because governments worldwide made an effort to vaccinate all their citizens, and the citizens complied.

So, Mr. Stueck, be a good citizen: Wear a mask and get vaccinated.

Gunter Hofmann, Lincoln

