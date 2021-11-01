Letter: Vaccine might not be right term

In response to the Associated Press story "Time of reckoning for foes of vaccines" (Oct. 23), now that we know beyond a doubt that the "vaccines" do not actually prevent everyone from getting COVID-19, wouldn't it be more appropriate to begin calling them "COVID shots"?

While vaccines, such as for the mumps, measles, etc. actually prevent the diseases, none of the shots available to date seem to prevent everyone from getting CCOVID-19.

So the politicized CDC aside, being referred to as a "shot," what it actually is, seems to be a more accurate name for them. You know, like the annual flu shots that may help, there is no guarantee to not get the flu anyway. Ask me how I know.

Michael Stueck, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0