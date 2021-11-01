 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vaccine might not be right term
0 Comments

Letter: Vaccine might not be right term

  • 0
Virus Outbreak

A licensed practical nurse draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., in May. Starting Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra shots of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be dispensed.

 STEVEN SENNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In response to the Associated Press story "Time of reckoning for foes of vaccines" (Oct. 23), now that we know beyond a doubt that the "vaccines" do not actually prevent everyone from getting COVID-19, wouldn't it be more appropriate to begin calling them "COVID shots"?

While vaccines, such as for the mumps, measles, etc. actually prevent the diseases, none of the shots available to date seem to prevent everyone from getting CCOVID-19.

So the politicized CDC aside, being referred to as a "shot," what it actually is, seems to be a more accurate name for them. You know, like the annual flu shots that may help, there is no guarantee to not get the flu anyway. Ask me how I know.

Michael Stueck, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Not the only campus hotel
Letters

Letter: Not the only campus hotel

  • Updated

Developers of the Scarlet Hotel on the Innovation Campus may want to tout it as the only hotel on a university campus (Photo, Page B1, Journal…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News