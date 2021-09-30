Letter: Vaccine isn't freedom issue

A lot has been written and said about this current pandemic, but evidently the seriousness of our plight has evaded some folks.

Here is our nation's current ugly situation by the numbers, as of Sept. 26:

Spanish Flu of 1918: 675,000 deaths

Civil War: More than 618,000 deaths

World War II: 405,399 deaths

COVID-19: 697,488 deaths and climbing

The COVID death toll will surely exceed 700,000 in the coming days or weeks.

It's not about personal freedom. It's about life and death. Yours and mine.

With your family, friends and neighbors dying from COVID-19, our situation has been exacerbated by an orchestrated plot to make this a political and/or stupidity game, compliments of social media.

Well, who is next to end up in the morgue? Not me, I'm 77, and I'm vaccinated! Get the shot! It can save your life and the lives of others.

Bill McClelland, Lincoln

