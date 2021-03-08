Letter: Vaccine clinic perfectly run

I would just like to second Mimi Mann’s letter ("Seeing humanity at its best," Feb. 28) appreciating the vaccination event at Pinnacle Bank Arena recently. How anyone could possibly organize any thing that complex is beyond my power to imagine.

To wander in such a wonderland environment of giving, helpful volunteers and to have the whole experience go so smoothly was a true joy. Everybody who had anything to do with the event has the thanks of all who benefited from receiving the shot I’m sure.

Just putting up with that many crotchety old people deserves some recognition. So thank you all.

Vernon Williams, Lincoln

