Letter: Using broadband to bring us together

It was nearly 30 years ago that I traveled Nebraska advocating what we now call broadband. I shared presentations in Grand Island, Lexington, Cambridge, Scottsbluff, Chadron, Valentine, Omaha, Lincoln and many more communities. At the time I headed a modest grant project at Nebraska Educational Television that helped demonstrate the benefits of what we called “telecommunications for rural Nebraska.” The lessons we learned were shared at a national conference in Indianapolis and published broadly.

Over the years I’ve served on the Nebraska Broadband Community Council, written letters, talked personally with our elected officials, invited people to speak at TEDxLincoln on the topic and published additional articles and papers advocating broadband. Today, as I read the editorial in the Journal Star about increasing broadband access across our state ("Federal funds key next step for broadband access," Sept. 21), I couldn’t help but wonder why our elected leaders voted against the measure.

From where I sit, it’s because they listen more to their political party than to the people they serve. And that’s exactly why we the people have such a low regard for our elected officials. It’s time for Congress, our state government and all elected officials to become leaders rather than partisan politicians. Strike the word caucus from your vocabulary, stop worrying about the next election, listen to your constituents and lead us into the future.

Randy Bretz, Lincoln