Letter: Use vote to restore civility

George Washington advised our founding fathers against forming political parties; he himself did not belong to such a party.

Against his advice they formed two political parties. The first was the federalist conservative party and the second was the liberal Republican party.

These parties would be changed over time, as you know. If you will remember Aaron Burr was a liberal Republican and Alexander Hamilton was a conservative federalist. I think we all know how that turned out. Hamilton was shot and killed by Burr.

Political parties began as divisive forces in our politics and continue to be so. The most recent era of turmoil and divisiveness was the Trump presidency. Things have gotten so divisive that relationships amongst family and friends have ended in mistrust and ill-will.

Until Trumpian politics are completely eliminated from Nebraska we will experience worsening divisiveness. We have a good beginning in correcting these problems: Trump was defeated, Ricketts was term-limited, and Charles Herbster was defeated in his primary.

If we want Nebraska to return to civility and good neighborliness we must turn back Jim Pillen and Mike Flood in November.

If you can’t bring yourself to vote for a Democrat then leave the ballot choice blank or write in the name of someone you prefer, if allowed. Wishing for the best for all of us, we must use our vote wisely.

Bob Hardy, Lincoln