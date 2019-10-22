{{featured_button_text}}
An illustration shows the latest design for a proposed elevated roundabout at the intersection of 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard in southwest Lincoln.

 Courtesy image

I support Councilman Richard Meginnis’ proposed ordinance to delay the 14th Street and Warlick Boulevard roundabout and redirect funding to improve city streets.

There are two plans: The city's very expensive plan to build this roundabout, and the people's plan to invest those tax dollars in street repair and maintenance, which has been put off for far too long.

The city's plans are always expensive and usually infringe on the people's plans for their property, schools, city and so on. These rights are protected by the Constitution.

We must speak up and speak out for this ordinance by contacting our council representatives.

Nancy Carr, Lincoln

