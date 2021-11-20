Letter: Use other ways to protest

"There are other ways to express peoples' opinion," John Cook said after the Nebraska volleyball match last week. Yes, indeed, there are other ways beside kneeling during the national anthem.
A simple solution for eliminating political statements before athletic events: Play the national anthem before teams come on the court or field. A second solution would be to have teams stay in the locker room before the anthem is played.
Congress adopted the national anthem in 1931. There are no other national anthems. A song about political feelings has no place at athletic events.
Should we play the national anthem of all the other players' nationality? Coach Cook is correct; there are other ways to express people's opinions.
Larry Niemann, Seward