Letter: Use money to fix bad spots

This is not a major issue of our time, admittedly.

But there are two really notable and obnoxious stretches of road in (or around) Lincoln that maybe could be fixed with the "free money" (created by the Fed) the Biden administration is passing out like candy.

One stretch is the eastbound side of Normal between 33rd and South streets. It isn't potholes but rather the undulations in the street that are the problem. Just drive that section (I try to avoid it). It will almost make you seasick. If you are pulling a trailer it multiplies the problem.

When Nebraska 2 from about 90th toward Nebraska City was resurfaced last time, the construction company they used apparently didn't know how to pour concrete in blocks of the highway that were the same height as the next section. The driving lane (right side) was repaired afterwards but not the passing lane. So as you travel down the passing lane your ears and car tires are assaulted by bumps every half-second as you hit the next uneven slab of concrete. Question: To the Department of Roads: Why wasn't the contractor required to fix this problem years ago?

John Strain, Lincoln

