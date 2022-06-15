 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Use money to fix bad spots

  • 0

This is not a major issue of our time, admittedly.

But there are two really notable and obnoxious stretches of road in (or around) Lincoln that maybe could be fixed with the "free money" (created by the Fed) the Biden administration is passing out like candy.

One stretch is the eastbound side of Normal between 33rd and South streets. It isn't potholes but rather the undulations in the street that are the problem. Just drive that section (I try to avoid it). It will almost make you seasick. If you are pulling a trailer it multiplies the problem.

When Nebraska 2 from about 90th toward Nebraska City was resurfaced last time, the construction company they used apparently didn't know how to pour concrete in blocks of the highway that were the same height as the next section. The driving lane (right side) was repaired afterwards but not the passing lane. So as you travel down the passing lane your ears and car tires are assaulted by bumps every half-second as you hit the next uneven slab of concrete. Question: To the Department of Roads: Why wasn't the contractor required to fix this problem years ago?

People are also reading…

John Strain, Lincoln

Roads and streets logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Clarifying terms on AR-15s

Letter: Clarifying terms on AR-15s

President Biden spoke June 2 about gun violence. He repeatedly referred to “assault rifles” and the need to ban them. Either he and his advise…

Letter: Scary look into the future

Letter: Scary look into the future

Democracy is fragile and the United States is no exception. In 1805 ex-Vice President Aaron Burr attempted to create a private army and a sepa…

Letter: A warning on gun laws

Letter: A warning on gun laws

I am tired of the ignorance being displayed every time one of these school shootings occurs. We have thousands of so-called gun safety laws on…

Letter: Flood misplaces the blame

Letter: Flood misplaces the blame

Congressional candidate Mike Flood knoweth not what he talks about. He blames President Biden and Nancy Polosi for everything. Actually it’s t…

Letter: The birth of a movement

Letter: The birth of a movement

It was with interest that I read the article in the Sunday Journal Star about the Rokahr House ("A woman when looking for her old house's hist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News