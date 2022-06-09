Letter: Use creativity where it counts

The irony did not miss me with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ recent statements when dedicating the new license plates based off of a Capitol mosaic representing “the genius of creative energy.”

Ricketts' lack of creativity was obvious with his simplified response to a question about 18-year-olds being able to purchase an assault rifle. “Absolutely yes” is not the response Nebraskans and Americans need at this time. That is too limited and dull of a response.

We need creative problem solvers to look at all possible options to stop mass shootings. Instead, Ricketts points only to the person “pulling the trigger,” not the weapon used as the problem. Why not both?

A creative leader would consider this and more – looking beyond the black and white and into the murky gray issue of gun violence. Pragmatically, we Americans need to solve this very real problem from many directions. Let’s look at supporting mental health care. Let’s support education. Let’s improve how people access, store and use firearms. Not just cherry-pick the areas that are politically convenient.

The country’s problems brought up by our love of gun ownership are often challenging, but the many victims around the country deserve us putting “the genius of creative energy” into solving it.

Shawn Stokes, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0