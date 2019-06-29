A singular animosity has existed between certain factions in Iran and the U.S. for almost 40 years now. (Nov. 6 will mark the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the so-called Hostage Crisis).
Few Americans, however, understand why that animosity has persisted for so long. They take it for granted.
Similarly, most Americans seem to accept the accusations frequently made against Iran without question. They have heard them many times. Seldom are those accusations placed within the context of events in the complicated region of the Middle East.
That antagonism has now gained a new intensity because of recent American actions. Those actions are the result of the current administration’s choice to return to seeing Iran and its leadership as evil or “malignant.”
Proponents of that view usually give, or allude to, several examples of the “malignancy” of Iran’s actions in the Middle East. Almost always conveniently left unsaid is that numerous other states, including the U.S., have committed actions at least equal to those of which Iran is being accused.
All sanctions against Iran were never removed even after the signing of the nuclear agreement in 2015. Nonetheless, those that have been added over the last year have greatly exacerbated the hardships the Iranian population and the country’s economy must endure.
It is to be seen whether the pressure from their foe of four decades can force the men in Tehran to submit and come to the table for talks or whether that will only strengthen their resolve.
James D. Clark, Lincoln