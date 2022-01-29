Letter: Unvaccinated part of story

The headline on the Jan. 18 issue of the Journal Star states that we’re in the "Darkest times of the pandemic." The article provides statistics for hospitalizations throughout the state and explains how the numbers are challenging the limits of healthcare facilities throughout the state.

One important statistic is relegated to a spot later in the article and that is the percentage of these hospitalized patients who are unvaccinated. This number should be part of the headline and only refers to hospitalizations in CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. The percentage of all hospitalized COVID patients is the most significant aspect of these dark times.

I have the greatest respect for the health care providers who continue to provide a high level of care for everyone who comes through the door. I’m not sure I could do that.

Kit Keller, Lincoln

