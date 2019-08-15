Following the news from Hong Kong, it seems the pro-liberty protesters have now begun using the American flag as a symbol of their resistance to the totalitarian mainland government. They are also apparently singing our national anthem at their protests in the face of inevitable violence from their oppressors.
It’s an interesting juxtaposition to how many on the American left are now burning the flag, calling it a “racist rag,” spitting on it, trampling it, protesting our national anthem and otherwise acting like spoiled illiterate children.
Do they have every right to behave this way? They certainly do; our hard-won right to freedom of speech also includes a right to be offensive and disgusting, but that makes them no less offensive and disgusting.
In the end it appears that, at heart, the pro-liberty protesters in Hong Kong are much more American than the American left.
David Kendle, Lincoln