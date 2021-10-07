Letter: UNL students innovate, share

For three days recently, I watched 28 undergraduate students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln present research on an international stage. Topics ranged from environmental sustainability to behavioral science to social systems.

It is the second year that the university has had students involved in the International Conference for Undergraduate Research, where hundreds of students from five continents streamed presentations on a variety of topics. On average, most projects involve 18 months of research, and all that information must be distilled down to a 10-minute presentation.

What struck me as I watched these students represent Nebraska was how crucial their research is to our state. A sophomore, Katie Bathke, presented on The Biological Control of Bacterial Leaf Streak of Corn using Bacillus Subtilis and Bacillus Pumilus. As I sat listening to her explain her hypothesis and outcome, I distinctly thought, “I bet a farmer would love to listen to this.”

Every student had a topic that pertains to our state’s policies, economics, agriculture, health, technology, education and climate. And the research didn’t stop at Nebraska – it had the potential to help other states, countries, and people.